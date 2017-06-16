Baltimore Orioles: Season splits not what you'd guess
The Baltimore Orioles are hanging around the .500 mark in a tough AL East, currently sitting at 32-33, 6.5 games back of the Yankees and one game back of the second wild card spot. While the O's have performed well at home, going 21-10, they have struggled on the road at just 11-23.
