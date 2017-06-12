Arrieta again fails to get out of fifth inning in Cubs loss
Jake Arrieta's struggles continued for the Chicago Cubs in MLB, while Jonathan Schoop was instrumental for the Baltimore Orioles. Arrieta once again did not make it out of the fifth inning, allowing four hits, two walks and three runs in 4.2 innings as the Cubs lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.
