After 'pen stint, Ubaldo sizzles in 7-inning start
Ubaldo Jimenez 's strong outing on Sunday may prove that a short stint in the bullpen was the right move for the previously struggling righty. With a heat index of 97, Jimenez went a strong seven innings in his first quality start since April 19, allowing two earned runs on four hits to lead his team to an "I can't tell you how few pitchers in baseball would have pitched seven innings in that weather," Showalter said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC