After 'pen stint, Ubaldo sizzles in 7-inning start

Ubaldo Jimenez 's strong outing on Sunday may prove that a short stint in the bullpen was the right move for the previously struggling righty. With a heat index of 97, Jimenez went a strong seven innings in his first quality start since April 19, allowing two earned runs on four hits to lead his team to an "I can't tell you how few pitchers in baseball would have pitched seven innings in that weather," Showalter said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.