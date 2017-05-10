Wieters walks off Nats, ends O's winn...

Wieters walks off Nats, ends O's winning streak

11 hrs ago

Matt Wieters hit a walk-off two-run single in the ninth inning against his former team, the Orioles, to complete the Nationals' 7-6 victory Wednesday night at Nationals Park. Washington trailed by two in the ninth inning, and by four runs in the eighth inning, before completing a comeback.

Chicago, IL

