Why I'm a fan of the Baltimore Orioles

Why I'm a fan of the Baltimore Orioles

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Camden Chat

In the bicentennial summer of 1976, a 24-year-old piano player named David Miller and his wife Marty left their home in Maryland and went walkabout in Europe. In Brussels, the opera house was hiring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,476 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC