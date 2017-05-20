Welington Castillo's 10th-inning blast sends Orioles to victory

May 19, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Wellington Castillo celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off home run in the tenth inning to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports - Starter Chris Tillman obviously was still figuring things out in his third start since coming off the disabled list, but it was definitely a step in the right direction on a Friday night when the Baltimore Orioles had to play past midnight to score a rain-delayed 5-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards.

