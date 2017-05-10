Washington Nationals' lineup vs Baltimore Orioles in D.C.: Stephen Strasburg vs the O's...
Stephen Strasburg tossed 5 2a 3 scoreless against the Philadelphia Phillies last time out, earning the decision in what ended up a 4-2 win over Washington's divisional rivals. Tonight, the 28-year-old right-hander will try to help the Nationals avoid a season-long losing streak after they dropped the finale in Citizens Bank Park and each of the Nats' games in Baltimore's Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
