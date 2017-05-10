Washington Nationals' lineup vs Baltimore Orioles in D.C.: Stephen Strasburg vs the O's...

Stephen Strasburg tossed 5 2a 3 scoreless against the Philadelphia Phillies last time out, earning the decision in what ended up a 4-2 win over Washington's divisional rivals. Tonight, the 28-year-old right-hander will try to help the Nationals avoid a season-long losing streak after they dropped the finale in Citizens Bank Park and each of the Nats' games in Baltimore's Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.