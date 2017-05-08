Washington Nationals' lineup: Bryce Harper back in vs Baltimore Orioles

Washington Nationals ' skipper Dusty Baker told reporters after last night's loss in the series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies in Citizens Bank Park, that 24-year-old slugger, Bryce Harper , would be back in the lineup for tonight's series opener in Baltimore. "He'll be in there tomorrow," Baker said, after Harper sat out all three with the Phillies while resting a sore groin in his left leg, which he tweaked during the third of three with the Arizona Diamondbacks in D.C. last week.

