Trumbo's walk-off hit in 12th inning beat Nats, 5-4; O's have majors' best record
Manager Buck Showalter talks about Kevin Gausman's pitching and about playing against former Orioles Matt Wieters in the Orioles' win over the Nationals to start the series. Manager Buck Showalter talks about Kevin Gausman's pitching and about playing against former Orioles Matt Wieters in the Orioles' win over the Nationals to start the series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC