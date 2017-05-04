Tillman has triumphant return as Orio...

Tillman has triumphant return as Orioles beat White Sox 4-0

21 hrs ago Read more: WOI

Chris Tillman pitched five sharp innings in his season debut, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Trey Mancini had three hits and drove in a run for the Orioles, who took an early 4-0 lead against Jose Quintana and coasted to their fourth straight victory.

