The Orioles have given Ubaldo Jimenez a long leash, but it's time to pull the plug
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events In four seasons with the Orioles, Ubaldo Jimenez, here pulled from a game by manager Buck Showalter, left, has been worth 1.5 wins above replacement. When the Baltimore Orioles signed Ubaldo Jimenez in February 2014 to the longest and richest contract they had ever given a free agent pitcher, four years and $50 million, it seemed a sensible, high-upside gamble for a midmarket team in need of starting pitching.
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
