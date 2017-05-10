The Orioles have been very good witho...

The Orioles have been very good without even being at their best

15 hrs ago

At 22-10, it's safe to say the Orioles have started the year better than most of us thought they would throughout the offseason. The experts projected Buck Showalter's squad to finish last in the AL East yet again - and while there was outrage from fans in the orange and black, you couldn't blame the outsiders for their unspectacular predictions.

