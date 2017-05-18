The Orioles are back to a seven-man bullpen. Now who should go in it?

On Wednesday afternoon, the Orioles designated third-string catcher Francisco Pena and finally put a seventh man into the bullpen. For a team whose starters have pitched the second fewest innings of any team in the league, it's really amazing that the Orioles even lasted with a long bench until the third week of May. It certainly wasn't always pretty, and casual fans have had to learn a lot of names, but hey the Orioles went 23-14 with a six-man bullpen.

