Tale of Two Joses: Abreu Locked in, Q Shooting for Third Straight Win in Road Trip Finale

Jose Abreu belted his sixth homer of the season, a two-run shot, and Cody Asche went deep with his first of the year in the Sox' 6-5 loss to the Orioles in the middle game of the three-game series in Baltimore. Leury Garcia added a pair of singles and an RBI and Melky Cabrera drove in a run with a sac fly.

