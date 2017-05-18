Showalter comfortable with one lefty ...

Showalter comfortable with one lefty in 'pen

17 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

An overused bullpen has led to a lot of transactions for the Orioles in the first quarter of the season. Baltimore now is left with just one left-handed reliever on the active roster, but manager Buck Showalter is fine with that, for now, given the club's upcoming matchups.

