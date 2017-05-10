Scherzer brilliant but Orioles win sixth straight
Max Scherzer dominated but the Washington Nationals were unable to stop the Baltimore Orioles extending their winning streak to six in MLB. Scherzer took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against the Orioles, who rallied for a 5-4 win after 12 innings on Tuesday.
