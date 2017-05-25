Saturday Bird Droppings: Yet another loss

In the "We gotta find a silver lining somewhere" department, may I present Kevin Gausman's start last night as proof not all hope is lost? He gave up 2 runs on 2 HRs in 6.2 IP, but no walks! No walks! That's something, right? Anyway, on to the links. Marisnick, Beltran, Musgrove lead Astros over Orioles 2-0 - NY Daily News Jake Marisnick and Carlos Beltran homered for Houston and nobody for Baltimore scored.

