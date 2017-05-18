Sanchez aims to keep building vs. O's

Orioles starter Chris Tillman will try to get on track Friday against a last-place Toronto team that is coming off a disappointing four-game home-and-home series against Atlanta. Tillman has made two starts since returning from the disabled list, and last pitched Saturday in Kansas City, where he escaped with a no-decision after he allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks over 4 1/3 innings.

