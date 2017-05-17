Royalsa Alex Gordon sits out Saturday...

Royalsa Alex Gordon sits out Saturdaya s game as a precaution

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

For just the second time this season, Royals manager Ned Yost did not pencil Alex Gordon's name into the starting lineup. Gordon, who left the Royals' 3-2 win over the Orioles on Friday night in the seventh inning because of tightness in his right groin, was held out of Saturday's contest at Kauffman Stadium.

