Royalsa Alex Gordon sits out Saturdaya s game as a precaution
For just the second time this season, Royals manager Ned Yost did not pencil Alex Gordon's name into the starting lineup. Gordon, who left the Royals' 3-2 win over the Orioles on Friday night in the seventh inning because of tightness in his right groin, was held out of Saturday's contest at Kauffman Stadium.
