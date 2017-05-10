Royals series preview: The Baltimore Orioles
Coming off their first series win since they took out the Angels nearly a month ago, the Royals come home from Russia to face the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles own the second-best record in the American League, a game off the pace set by the Houston Astros, despite their 3rd-order wins suggesting they've been over four wins more fortunate than their play on the field suggests they should have been.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Royals Review.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC