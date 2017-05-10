Royals series preview: The Baltimore ...

Royals series preview: The Baltimore Orioles

Read more: Royals Review

Coming off their first series win since they took out the Angels nearly a month ago, the Royals come home from Russia to face the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles own the second-best record in the American League, a game off the pace set by the Houston Astros, despite their 3rd-order wins suggesting they've been over four wins more fortunate than their play on the field suggests they should have been.

Chicago, IL

