Royals break tie in the 8th, hold on to beat Orioles

14 hrs ago

Eric Hosmer delivered another key hit, doubling home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and giving the Kansas City Royals a 3-2 win over Kansas scored one run in the bottom of the 8th inning to jump ahead of K-State on Friday night. Baltimore Orioles' Mark Trumbo is tagged out at home by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez as he tried to advance on a single by Trey Mancini during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 12, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.

