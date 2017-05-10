Rick Porcello posts strong outing against Baltimore Orioles, but sloppy Red Sox fall
Much like Chris Sale, Rick Porcello hasn't received run support from his teammates when he's on the mound. Porcello allowed two runs on five hits over six innings of work in a strong effort, but the Red Sox fell 5-2 to the Orioles in a sloppy game.
