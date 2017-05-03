Red Sox permanently ban fan for racia...

Red Sox permanently ban fan for racial slur to another fan

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday permanently banned from Fenway Park a man they said used a racial slur, a separate confrontation from the insults directed at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones a night earlier but one the team says it is taking just as seriously. "I'm here to send a message, loud and clear, that the behavior, the language, the treatment of others that you've heard about and read about is not acceptable," Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said during an impromptu update for reporters in the back of the press box during Wednesday night's game.

