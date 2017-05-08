Red Sox fan goes to bat for Adam Jones, recalls previous racist incident
SPEAKING OUT: Orioles center fielder Adam Jones, above, takes batting practice prior to a game May 2 and spoke to the media, saying a fan shouted a racist slur at him during a game last week. Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones is no stranger to getting hit with racial slurs while playing at Fenway Park, according to a fan who said he was front and center when the slugger was heckled with an ugly taunt four years ago.
