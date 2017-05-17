Orioles' starting pitching slide grow...

Orioles' starting pitching slide growing as Dylan Bundy tasked with ending it

Chris Davis homered in the 12th and 13th innings and the Orioles overcame bullpen meltdowns to outlast the Detroit Tigers, 13-11, and end their four-game losing streak. Chris Davis homered in the 12th and 13th innings and the Orioles overcame bullpen meltdowns to outlast the Detroit Tigers, 13-11, and end their four-game losing streak.

