Orioles star Adam Jones announces donation to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Baltimore Orioles star Adam Jones announced over the weekend that he has donated $20,000 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. The outfielder said he admires the men who played in the Negro Leagues as they were shut out of the Majors.

