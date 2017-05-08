Orioles prospects 5/7: Edwin Jackson ...

Orioles prospects 5/7: Edwin Jackson makes his debut for Norfolk

It was a dramatic finish at Harbor Park on Sunday after Richard Rodriguez surrendered a solo shot in the top of the 12th inning to put the Tides behind by a run. In the bottom half of the frame, the good guys came from behind and walked it off against the Durham Bulls on a Mike Yastrzemski double.

