Orioles prospects 5/5: A good day for Ryan Mountcastle
As a general rule, you won't win very many baseball games where you get only six hits - although the Tides pitchers, including starter Jayson Aquino , only gave up seven hits. However, Aquino was still charged with the full Tommy Hunter on five hits and three walks over seven innings.
