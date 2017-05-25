Orioles prospects 5/25: Baysox collect 14 hits, fog suspends game in Delmarva
Gabriel Ynoa got the start in this one, but worked just 2.1 scoreless innings before being pulled for Paul Fry. There's no news from Norfolk that says Ynoa was injured and had to leave the game due to anything unscheduled, so it was a short outing to say the least.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chat.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC