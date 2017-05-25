Orioles prospects 5/23: Chance Sisco and Pedro Alvarez homer in Norfolk win
The Tides gave up 12 hits, but only two runs, and they defeated the Mud Hens on Tuesday night in Toledo, OH, in front of 4,562 fans. Recently demoted from the Detroit Tigers, Anibal Sanchez took the loss going two innings and giving up three runs.
