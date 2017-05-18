Orioles monitoring Seth Smith's eye after foul ball bounced off ground and hit his face
A foul ball bouncing off the plate and hitting Orioles outfielder Seth Smith in the face didn't stop him from homering in his next at-bat Thursday. However, the blow near his eye worsened to the point that he wouldn't have been able to hit in the ninth inning had his spot come up.
