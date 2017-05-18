Orioles monitoring Seth Smith's eye a...

Orioles monitoring Seth Smith's eye after foul ball bounced off ground and hit his face

15 hrs ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

A foul ball bouncing off the plate and hitting Orioles outfielder Seth Smith in the face didn't stop him from homering in his next at-bat Thursday. However, the blow near his eye worsened to the point that he wouldn't have been able to hit in the ninth inning had his spot come up.

Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

