Orioles lose 8-3 to the Yankees on a dreary night at Camden Yards
Fresh off breaking a seven-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Yankees on Memorial Day, the Orioles took the field Tuesday at Camden Yards under an overcast and rainy sky. The Birds were hoping to cut into New York's 3.5 game lead in the AL East and continue to see improvement from Chris Tillman as he works back into shape from an early season injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chat.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC