Orioles' Kevin Gausman explains picking Hanovera

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was part of the judging panel that selected breast cancer patient Amber Shaw, of Hanover, to throw out the first pitch at the May 19 Orioles game. Orioles' Kevin Gausman explains picking Hanover woman for Honorary Bat Girl Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was part of the judging panel that selected breast cancer patient Amber Shaw, of Hanover, to throw out the first pitch at the May 19 Orioles game.

