Orioles hit 3 HRs in 1st inning and beat Nationals 6-4
Trey Mancini capped a three-homer binge in the first inning against Gio Gonzalez, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Washington Nationals 6-4 on Monday night for their season-high fifth straight victory. Kevin Gausman limited baseball's most potent offence to two runs over seven innings.
