Orioles closer Zach Britton back on DL with forearm strain

15 hrs ago

Orioles closer Zach Britton is back on the disabled list with a left forearm strain - the same injury that recently sidelined him for two weeks. Britton came off the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and appeared in two games before feeling discomfort in his pitching arm.

