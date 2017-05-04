Orioles closer Zach Britton back on DL with forearm strain
Orioles closer Zach Britton is back on the disabled list with a left forearm strain - the same injury that recently sidelined him for two weeks. Britton came off the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and appeared in two games before feeling discomfort in his pitching arm.
