Orioles' choice of Ubaldo over Santana proves to be a glaring mistake

It was a rainy evening game at Camden Yards on Tuesday, but Oriole fans felt like they had the sun in their eyes from the glaring mistake watching Ervin "Magic" Santana's sizzling 2-0 victory over the Birds. The Twins ' right-hander masterfully pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout the very next day after Ubaldo Jimenez blew a 5-0 lead in the first game of the three-game sweep by Minnesota.

