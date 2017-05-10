Orioles' Adam Jones donates $20K to Negro Leagues museum
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, the target of racial taunts during a recent game in Boston, has donated $20,000 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri. Jones plans to visit the museum and speak with its president, Bob Kendrick, on Saturday before the Orioles continue their series against the Kansas City Royals.
