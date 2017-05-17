Nathan Karns strikes out 12, and Royals beat Orioles for third straight win
When the Royals completed the trade in January that sent a fan favorite to the Seattle Mariners for pitcher Nathan Karns, general manager Dayton Moore was resolute. Some scoffed, believing that the Royals had not received a big enough return in that deal that sent outfielder Jarrod Dyson to the Mariners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC