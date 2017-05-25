MLB Draft 2017: Reviewing last year's Orioles draft
As the 2017 MLB Draft rolls around, it seems difficult to realize that last season's class of potential prospects have been in the Orioles system for nearly a year. Time flies for young players in Minor League Baseball, as every day that passes is one checked off the calendar as one they're not in the big leagues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chat.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC