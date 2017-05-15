MLB Draft 2017: Orioles system pitchi...

MLB Draft 2017: Orioles system pitching depth review

Read more: Camden Chat

The dream of a home-grown Orioles starting rotation has been a persistent one ever since the days of Andy MacPhail, when the reigning philosophy was, "Grow the arms, buy the bats." This philosophy was and is a good one even if the Orioles have never quite managed to grow many arms in the way that he meant.

