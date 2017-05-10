Mark Trumbo single in 12th gives Orio...

Mark Trumbo single in 12th gives Orioles win over Nationals

Read more: Washington Times

Mark Trumbo singled in the tiebreaking run in the 12th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles extended their season-best winning streak to six games with a 5-4 comeback victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. Baltimore rallied from a late three-run deficit to complete a two-game sweep of its neighbor.

Chicago, IL

