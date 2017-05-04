Machado homers, O's end strained series vs Red Sox with win

"It actually seemed like we played a baseball game tonight," Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said Thursday night after the Orioles capped a tense four-game series at Fenway Park with a more sedate, 8-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. In a series marred by beanballs, brushbacks and racial rancor, the finale was decided in a more traditional way: when Baltimore scored five times in the fourth inning, including Manny Machado's long three-run homer.

