Machado homers, O's end strained seri...

Machado homers, O's end strained series vs Red Sox with win

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

"It actually seemed like we played a baseball game tonight," Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said Thursday night after the Orioles capped a tense four-game series at Fenway Park with a more sedate, 8-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. In a series marred by beanballs, brushbacks and racial rancor, the finale was decided in a more traditional way: when Baltimore scored five times in the fourth inning, including Manny Machado's long three-run homer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,627 • Total comments across all topics: 280,793,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC