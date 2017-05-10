Machado homers, drives in 2 in Orioles' 5-2 win over Red Sox

Manny Machado slugged a long homer out of Fenway Park, drove in two runs and made three solid plays at third base in his first game against Boston since a dustup with the Red Sox just over a week ago, carrying the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-2 victory Monday night. Caleb Joseph added an RBI double for the Orioles, who beat Boston for the fourth time in six games this season.

