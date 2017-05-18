Leading Off: Scherzer ready after liner, Senzatela at Cincy

In this May 9, 2017, file photo, Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers during an interleague baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore. Scherzer says he is ready to start against Atlanta on Saturday, May 20, 2017, six days after he was struck on the left knee by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia's Michael Saunders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.