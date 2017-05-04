Leading Off: O's, Red Sox finish heat...

Leading Off: O's, Red Sox finish heated series; Kinsler hurt

The Orioles and Red Sox wrap up their heated four-game series at Fenway Park. After ace Chris Sale became the latest Boston pitcher to throw near Manny Machado, MLB executive Joe Torre talked to both teams Wednesday on a conference call and sent the message that "enough is enough."

