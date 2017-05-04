Leading Off: Gardner powering up, O's...

Leading Off: Gardner powering up, O's need Bundy's innings

17 hrs ago

Surging Brett Gardner again tries to power the Yankees over the Cubs a day after his three-run, ninth-inning homer gave New York a 3-2 win. Gardner has five home runs in six games, including multihomer efforts against Toronto on May 2 and Baltimore on April 29. The Yankees' leadoff hitter had a slow start to the season, but his on-base percentage is up to .356 and he saw 29 pitches in five at-bats Friday.

