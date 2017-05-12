After two diagnoses and 13 chemotherapy treatments, Hanover breast cancer patient Amber Shaw will throw out the first pitch at Camden Yards on May 19. Hanover woman goes to bat against breast cancer After two diagnoses and 13 chemotherapy treatments, Hanover breast cancer patient Amber Shaw will throw out the first pitch at Camden Yards on May 19. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2qaxU9Y Hanover native Amber Shaw will throw out the first pitch at Camden Yards on Friday as part of the 2017 Honorary Bat Girl Contest. Shaw won the recognition from the Orioles after sharing her story of "going to bat against breast cancer."

