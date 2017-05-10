Grasshoppers, cookie dough among the new hits on MLB menus
Toasted chile-lime grasshoppers are displayed on a menu at a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Seattle. Toasted chile-lime grasshoppers are displayed on a menu at a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC