Gausman ejected after another hit batter in Red Sox-Orioles

Orioles starter Kevin Gausman was ejected in the second inning of Wednesday night's game against the Red Sox after hitting Boston's Xander Bogaerts with a pitch - the latest in a series of beanballs and brushbacks that have turned the teams' matchups this season into a boiling rivalry. Hours after a conference call in which MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre sent the message "Enough is enough," Gausman plunked Bogaerts on the hip with his 20th pitch of the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.