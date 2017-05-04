Gausman ejected after another hit batter in Red Sox-Orioles
Orioles starter Kevin Gausman was ejected in the second inning of Wednesday night's game against the Red Sox after hitting Boston's Xander Bogaerts with a pitch - the latest in a series of beanballs and brushbacks that have turned the teams' matchups this season into a boiling rivalry. Hours after a conference call in which MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre sent the message "Enough is enough," Gausman plunked Bogaerts on the hip with his 20th pitch of the game.
