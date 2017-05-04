Gausman ejected after another hit bat...

Gausman ejected after another hit batter in Red Sox-Orioles

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Orioles starter Kevin Gausman was ejected in the second inning of Wednesday night's game against the Red Sox after hitting Boston's Xander Bogaerts with a pitch - the latest in a series of beanballs and brushbacks that have turned the teams' matchups this season into a boiling rivalry. Hours after a conference call in which MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre sent the message "Enough is enough," Gausman plunked Bogaerts on the hip with his 20th pitch of the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,851 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC