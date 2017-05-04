Fan racism being tackled
Commissioner Rob Manfred said all 30 teams are being surveyed as they consider instituting league-wide guidelines for handling fans who make racist remarks like those at Fenway Park this week. Manfred spoke Friday before the Twins hosted the Red Sox, who were at the center of the controversy this week after a fan directed racial slurs at Orioles CF Adam Jones .
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC